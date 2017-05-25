Summer 2017's Hottest Tours: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Metallica and More
Also: Bruno Mars' funk party, U2’s 'Joshua Tree' encore and other must-see shows making the rounds
Summer is when music's biggest names hit the road with their grandest spectacles, and 2017 is no exception. The coming months will see tours from pop superstars (Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars), rock heavyweights (The Who, Metallica, Green Day), hip-hop chart-toppers (Future, Kendrick Lamar) and tons more. Read on for the highlights of what's shaping up to be a stellar season for live music.