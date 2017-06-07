10 Must-See Items Inside Rolling Stone's 50th Anniversary Exhibition

Fifty years ago, a 21-year-old Berkeley College dropout and journalist named Jann Wenner was cobbling together a new kind of magazine that, in his words, would take rock music seriously. The first issue of Rolling Stone appeared in print on November 9th, 2967. Over the next 50 years, more than a thousand issues (and counting) would follow.

"Rolling Stone is not just about music, but about the things and attitudes music embraces," said Wenner at the time. Now celebrating its golden anniversary, the magazine is one of the few continuously-running chronicles of pop culture, politics, film, art in American history.



Rolling Stone: 50 Years is a special exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio open now through the end of 2017. The three-floor display includes a miscellany of items from hand-penned notes from Hunter S. Thompson to Charles Manson (requesting a subscription from jail), audio files, rare photos and interview transcripts from rock stars to presidents. Here, some highlights (and stories) from the vast exhibition.