Outside Lands 2017: 10 Best Things We Saw
The 10th anniversary edition of the San Francisco music festival was full of surprises
More News
The 10th anniversary edition of the Outside Lands music festival unfurled on a classically breezy San Francisco weekend where the damp fog never seemed to let up. There were other storms brewing, too: A Tribe Called Quest postponed their Friday night set, and then decided to cancel altogether, leaving many revelers frustrated and upset. (However, group member Jarobi showed up to give a solo performance alongside Bay Area ensemble Jazz Mafia on one of the small stages.) Tribe's absence was the second this year; Queens of the Stone Age backed out on July 31st because of an unspecified injury. Despite those issues, Outside Lands still had plenty to offer. Here, 10 of the best things we saw over the three days.