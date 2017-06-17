Monterey Pop Festival's 50th Anniversary: All the Photos

Fifty years after the legendary Monterey International Pop Festival laid the groundwork for music festivals, the fest returned to California's Monterey County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Monterey Pop 50 festival – which runs June 16th to 18th, exactly 50 years after the original fest's dates – features Jack Johnson, Norah Jones, My Morning Jacket's Jim James and Phil Lesh, who performed at the 1967 Monterey Pop with the Grateful Dead, among those celebrating the fest's 50th anniversary.

"I hope it just brings good feelings and, you know, peace and love for the moment in that specific place," Norah Jones told Rolling Stone of the Monterey revival. "It's interesting, though, watching the film [Monterey Pop] and just thinking about how crazy the world is now. I think the world seemed crazy then probably, too, but it sure looks beautiful in the film. It's people spreading love."



Eric Burdon, who played the original fest with the Animals, and Booker T. Jones, who backed Otis Redding in 1967, will return for this weekend's festivities. Contemporary artists like Father John Misty, Regina Spektor, Leon Bridges and more will also take part.

Check out our gallery from the Monterey Pop 50 Festival, including all the performers, must-see exhibits and more.