See the Best Photos from Lollapalooza 2017
From Chance's epic hometown crowd to Machine Gun Kelly's Chester Bennington tribute, all the best shots and moments from the Chicago music fest
Twenty-six years since the very first Lollapalooza kicked off, the now-veteran music festival stretched out over four days in Chicago's Grant Park from August 3rd to August 6th. And while very, very stormy weather spoiled planned sets from Lorde and Muse, headliners like local boy Chance the Rapper (bringing an old cohort onstage), Run the Jewels (rapping with a fan), Tegan and Sara, Machine Gun Kelly (paying tribute to Chester Bennington), Cage the Elephant and others made the 2017 fest as raucous, varied and satisfying as ever. Check out the best photos from the long weekend.