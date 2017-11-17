Latin Grammys 2017: 10 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments
Rising stars and old favorites come together in the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards
With the astronomical success of "Despacito" and reggaeton's ferocious, pop-friendlier comeback, Latin music is no longer a niche market, but a global force to be reckoned with. Singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade proved that vintage Mexican folk thrives through the filtered lens of pop; and Puerto Rican MC Residente showed that unflinching ideology still wins awards. Salsa mastermind Rubén Blades confirmed that traditional genres will continue to celebrated across generations; and in an unprecedented move, Latinxs wholeheartedly welcomed a handful of non-Latinxs stars into the mix. "It's amazing to be accepted by the Latin culture," said Steve Aoki during a red carpet interview. "The translation doesn't matter. You can feel the rhythm universally." Behold the best, worst and most WTF moments of this year's ceremony.