A plane just crashed in Atlanta. Well, sort of. 21 Savage is holed up in his colossal house on the city's northwest side, having some fun with his favorite new hobby: a flight simulator, the same one pilots use. "It's really easy, actually," he says, taking off his headset. The gravel-voiced rapper is relaxing after a busy few months that included the release of his explosive, moody debut, Issa Album, and a cameo on Post Malone's Number One hit, "Rockstar." He's dressed down in a pair of red Adidas jogging pants and a plain white tank top. "I don't give a damn what I wear," he says. "Unless it's something like a big-ass festival." Usually, that means a combination of comfort and swagger. "I've been on some plain-Jane shit," he says, describing his recent fashion attitude. Of course, for Savage, that can mean accessorizing a tank top with a $50,000 gold watch.

