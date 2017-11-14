Inside 21 Savage's 'Plain Jane' Swagger
Rapper shows off his must-have accessories, from Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent to Pineapple Crush
A plane just crashed in Atlanta. Well, sort of.
21 Savage is holed up in his colossal house on the city's northwest side,
having some fun with his favorite new hobby: a flight simulator, the same one
pilots use. "It's really easy, actually," he says, taking off his
headset. The gravel-voiced rapper is relaxing after a busy few months that included
the release of his explosive, moody debut, Issa
Album, and a cameo on Post Malone's Number One hit, "Rockstar."
He's dressed down in a pair of red Adidas jogging pants and a plain white tank
top. "I don't give a damn what I wear," he says. "Unless it's
something like a big-ass festival." Usually, that means a combination of
comfort and swagger. "I've been on some plain-Jane shit," he says,
describing his recent fashion attitude. Of course, for Savage, that can mean
accessorizing a tank top with a $50,000 gold watch.