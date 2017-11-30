During their initial 30-year career, the Grateful Dead transitioned from Bay Area bar band to one of America's most beloved and enduring cultural institutions. In addition to countless audio recordings, the group left behind a rich trove of images, shot by some of rock's greatest photographers. A recently released book, Eyes of the World: Grateful Dead Photography 1965 – 1995 collects more than 200 Dead shots, taken by more than 60 photographers, including Annie Leibovitz, Mark Seliger and the volume's co-editor, Jay Blakesberg.





Below are 10 images from the book (some originally shot for Rolling Stone), with commentary from the photographers themselves, who were interviewed by the book's other co-editor – and former Relix editor-in-chief – Josh Baron. Eyes of the World is available now via Rock Out Books.