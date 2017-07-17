Budland Festival Photos: Ty Dolla Sign, A$AP Rocky, More at First-Ever Event
Schoolboy Q, A.Chal, and others performed at Budweiser's inaugural two-day music, fashion and food event in Los Angeles
Partying West Coast style. To celebrate the launch of its new California bottles, Budweiser held its first-ever Badlands Festival on June 14th and 15th – focusing on L.A.'s unique music, fashion and food scene with art installations and a packed line-up of performers that included Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q and much more. Check out what you missed at the fest in the photos below.