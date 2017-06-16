Dan Auerbach on the Influences Behind 'Waiting on a Song'
Black Keys singer/guitarist shouts out Del McCoury, John Prine and other legends that inspired his new solo LP
Last year, Dan Auerbach turned down a lucrative tour with the Black Keys: "I was going crazy playing the same songs every night." Instead, he hunkered down in his Nashville studio to work with some of the city's session greats. The result is his excellent LP Waiting on a Song, which he recently discussed on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. Here's a guide to the album's biggest influences.