BET Awards 2017: 15 Best, Worst and WTF Moments
Ecstatic (Xscape), messy (New Edition) reunions, Leslie Jones, technical snafus, crowd-rousing stints defined night of highs, lows
Oh, what a long night. The 2017 BET Awards, broadcast live on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night and hosted by a perpetually game Leslie Jones, clocked in at a full four hours – and not all of those heavily produced, star-studded seconds, minutes and hours flew by. Thankfully, the inspired, audience-approved performances (Migos, Khalid, Bruno Mars, a reunited Xscape) and acceptance speeches (Chance the Rapper, Solange) exceeded the thudding, disappointing moments (we're looking at you, New Edition and Trey Songz). Mostly, though, it was a reminder of the impossibly high bar set by last year's show, defined by jaw-dropping tributes to the recently departed Prince and a damn historic turn by a wet-and-wild Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar ("Freedom"). Here, Rolling Stone surmises the super-sized evening's highlights and lowpoints.