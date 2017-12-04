Year in Music: Best Photos from 2017's Biggest Outdoor Concerts, Festivals
Travis Scott stage dives at Bonnaroo, Lady Gaga defies gravity at the Super Bowl: the wildest, most unforgettable moments of the year
More News
What was your favorite musical moment of 2017? Millions communed with their favorite artists – and fellow fans – in the great outdoors over the course of a year full of major landmark festivals and headliners on tour. From a small island in the middle of New York City to the California desert and all points in between, they were more stage-dives, crowd-surfers and jam sessions than ever before. Check out some of the best, wildest photos from outdoor music moments of the year.