10 Best Music Books of 2017

Reliving the Strokes' heyday, reassessing Dylan's 'gospel' phase, and taking a surreal journey with Art Garfunkel

By Andy Greene

The best music books of 2017 have very little in common with one another. They range from an incredibly in-depth look at Bob Dylan's gospel years to a wildly-entertaining oral history of the early 2000s New York rock revival to a surreal adventure through the eclectic mind of Art Garfunkel. But they're all fascinating and destined to be cherished for years and years to come. 