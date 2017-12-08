10 Best Music Books of 2017
Reliving the Strokes' heyday, reassessing Dylan's 'gospel' phase, and taking a surreal journey with Art Garfunkel
The best music books of 2017 have very little in common with one another. They range from an incredibly in-depth look at Bob Dylan's gospel years to a wildly-entertaining oral history of the early 2000s New York rock revival to a surreal adventure through the eclectic mind of Art Garfunkel. But they're all fascinating and destined to be cherished for years and years to come.