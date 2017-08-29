ZZ Top: Houston Will 'Overcome' Hurricane Harvey

ZZ Top, who formed nearly 50 years ago in Houston, issued a statement in support of their hometown, which is still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

"Houston has played host to ZZ Top as our home base since we first banded together more than four decades ago, making us especially concerned with the plight of so many of our fellow Texans in the wake of the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey," Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Dusty Hill said Monday.

"We are encouraged by the city's and state's recovery efforts from this tragic event and stand alongside our neighbors."

The band added, "Long ago, we recorded a song called 'Heaven, Hell or Houston.' We're confident that, in the near future, the first word will describe the title's third word and the middle will soon be overcome."

At least 10 people have been killed in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall briefly as a Category 4 storm before being downgraded to Category 3. The hurricane has dumped over 30 inches of rain – and 11 trillion gallons of water – in some counties, with more rainfail expected throughout the week. Already, Harvey has rained enough water to fill Utah's Great Salt Lake twice over, the Washington Post reports.



Over the weekend, in anticipation of the historic flooding, artists like Coldplay, Mary J. Blige and Lady Antebellum postponed Houston-area concerts; Lady Antebellum and Chris Young have since announced plans to aid Hurricane Harvey relief.