Zola Jesus Previews New Album With Brooding Song 'Exhumed'

Zola Jesus will release her fifth LP, Okovi, on September 8th via Sacred Bones. Lead single "Exhumed" exemplifies Nika Roza Danilova's industrial gothic-pop style, melding glitchy electronics and surging strings. The singer belts in a throaty, operatic vibrato over a wall of reverb-heavy vocal harmonies.

In a poignant statement about Okovi (the Slavic word for "shackles"), Danilova details the cathartic album as a meditation on death in its various guises.

"Last year, I moved back to the woods in Wisconsin where I was raised," she said. "I built a little house just steps away from where my dilapidated childhood tree fort is slowly recombining into earth. Okovi was fed by this return to roots and several very personal traumas ... While writing Okovi, I endured people very close to me trying to die, and others trying desperately not to. Meanwhile, I was fighting through a haze so thick I wasn’t sure I’d find my way to the other side. Death, in all of its masks, has been encircling everyone I love, and with it the questions of legacy, worth and will."

Danilova elaborated on the album title's heavy symbolism, writing, "We're all shackled to something – to life, to death, to bodies, to minds, to illness, to people, to birthright, to duty. Each of us born with a unique debt, and we have until we die to pay it back. Without this cost, what gives us the right to live? And moreover, what gives us the right to die? Are we really even free to choose?"

The singer-songwriter collaborated on the album with longtime live bandmate Alex DeGroot, producer-musician WIFE, cellist Shannon Kennedy (Pedestrian Deposit) and percussionist Ted Bynes. Okovi is the first Zola Jesus LP since 2014's Taiga – it also marks her return to Sacred Bones, whom she describes as "the closest group of people I'll ever have to blood-bound family."

Zola Jesus also announced a 26-date tour launching September 16th in Hudson, New York and concluding November 7th in London.

Zola Jesus – Okovi Track List

1. "Doma"

2. "Exhumed"

3. "Soak"

4. "Ash to Bone"

5. "Witness"

6. "Siphon"

7. "Veka"

8. "Wiseblood"

9. "NMO"

10. "Remains"

11. "Half Life"

Zola Jesus Tour Dates

September 16th – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

September 21st – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

September 22nd – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

September 23nd – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

September 25th – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

September 26th – Austin, TX @ North Door

September 27th – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

September 28th – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

September 29 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

September 30th – Washington, DC @ U Street

October 1st – Boston, MA @ ICA Boston

October 3rd – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

October 4th – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

October 6th – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

October 7th – Detroit, MI @ Assemble Sound Church

October 8th – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 9th – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

October 10th – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 11th – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

October 14th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 16th – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

October 17th – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

October 19th – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

October 20th – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

October 21st – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

November 7th – London, UK @ Village Underground