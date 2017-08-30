Young Thug, Migos, Lil Yachty Set for Red Bull Sound Select Chicago

Young Thug, Migos, Lil Yachty, Kehlani and Khalid will perform in Chicago this November as part of Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days in Chicago.

The concerts happen almost daily for the month, starting with Young Thug at Concord Music Hall on November 1st. Two nights later, Kehlani will top a bill with the Lil Yachty associate Kodie Shane at the Riviera Theater. Parquet Courts take the stage at November 15th at the Empty Bottle; Khalid performs at the Aragon Ballroom on November 29th; and Migos and Lil Yachty close out the proceedings back at the Riviera Theater on November 30th.

That's just a small slice of the month's programming, which also includes visits from Syd, known for her work as a solo artist and lead singer of The Internet, the rising rapper Smino, indie rocker Mitski, former Crystal Castles' singer Alice Glass, the French-Cuban sister duo Ibeyi, buzzing electronic producer Mura Masa, the Drake-endorsed singer Jorja Smith, Toronto R&B crooner Daniel Caesar and Top Dawg Entertainment's new artist SiR. Additional performers and events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Sound Select events are typically $15 or less before fees and taxes. Tickets can be purchased by signing up for Red Bull Sound Select – which is free – and are limited to two per person per night.

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days in Chicago Schedule



November 1 - Young Thug, DJ Oreo @ Concord Music Hall

November 2 - Whitney, NE-HI, Mt. Joy @ The Metro

November 3 - Kehlani, Kodie Shane, Blaise Moore @ Riviera Theater

November 4 - Fake Shore Drive 10th Anniversary with Tee Grizzley @ Concord Music Hall

November 5 - Polica, Ohmee @ House of Vans

November 7 - Mitski, Miya Folick, Hazel English @ Lincoln Hall

November 8 - Syd, Charlotte Day Wilson, Bailey Wiley @ The Metro

November 9 - Kali Uchis, Twelve’len, Elley Duhé @ Thalia Hall

November 10 - Ibeyi, TheMIND, Kota @ The Metro

November 11 - 6lack, Toby, Lou Emi @ Thalia Hall

November 12 - Sabrina Claudio, Kiya Lacey, Amanda Delara @ Schuba’s

November 14 - Jorja Smith, Dizzy Fae, Snoh Aalegra

November 15 - Parquet Courts, Meat Wave, Good Willsmith @ Empty Bottle

November 16 - Mura Masa, Tennyson, Bonzai @ Concord Music Hall

November 17 - Alice Glass, NOLIFE, Nadia Tehran @ Subterranean

November 18 - Amine, Pell, A2 @ The Metro

November 19 - Lizzo, Bia, Junglepussy @ Thalia Hall

November 20 - Daniel Caesar, Cherrie, SiR @ Reggies Rock Club

November 21 - Noname, The Last Artful, Dodgr, Buddy @ Concord Music Hall

November 22 - Jacob Banks, JØSEPH, Durand Jones & The Indications @ Lincoln Hall

November 24 - Eryn Allen Kayne, Sidewalk Chalk @ Fourth Presbyterian Church

November 25 - Kweku Collins, Sampa The Great, Kamau/Trap @ SPACE

November 26 - Smino, Bari, Jay2, Ravyn Lenae, Monte Booker @ Lincoln Hall

November 27 - Jungle, NoMBe, Drama Duo @ The Metro

November 28 - Xavier Omar, Jesse Baex, Jake & Papa @ 1st Ward at Chop Shop

November 29 - Khalid, Amber Mark, Marteen Estevez @ Aragon Ballroom

November 30 - Migos & Lil Yachty, Ro Ransom, Shaboozy @ Riviera Theatre