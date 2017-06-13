Yoko Ono Announces Second Batch of Album Reissues

Yoko Ono's massive reissue project continues this July with the arrival of three more LPs from the avant-rock icon: 1971's Fly and a pair of 1973 albums, Approximately Infinite Universe and Feeling The Space.

Secretly Canadian launched the Ono reissue project last November with 1968's Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins, 1969's Unfinished Music No. 2: Life With Lions and 1970's Plastic Ono Band.

Like the initial wave of reissues, each album reconstructs the original vinyl packaging alongside remastered audio. Each reissue will also mark the first time Ono's albums are available as digital downloads.

All three reissues are available to pre-order now before they arrive July 14th.

Ono's 95-minute epic Fly boasts the song "Don’t Worry, Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For Her Hand in The Snow)," which features the all-star lineup of John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr and Klaus Voorman, as well as "Mrs. Lennon" and the 22-minute title track.



The similarly massive double LP Approximately Infinite Universe finds Ono attempting to make a more traditional rock album with the help of New York group Elephant's Ear and limited contributions from Lennon.

Late in 1973, Ono released her political LP Feeling the Space, which she largely recorded while estranged from Lennon, whose few contributions on the album are credited to Johnny O'cean; Ono's "Angry Young Woman" was inspired by their separation. Feeling the Space will also be accompanied by a bonus track, a live take on "Coffin Car" that previously featured in 1992's Ono Box.

Secretly Canadian's Ono reissue project still has five more albums left to release: A Story (recorded in 1974 but released in 1992), 1981's Season of Glass, 1982's It’s Alright (I See Rainbows), 1985's Starpeace and 1969's Unfinished Music No. 3: Wedding Album.