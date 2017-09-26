Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a massive reissue for their breakout 2003 debut LP Fever to Tell, one of Rolling Stone's 100 Best Albums of the 2000s.

"A friend of a friend kept asking if we were ever gonna put Fever To Tell out on vinyl as it hasn’t been on vinyl in 10 years. That’s not right," the band said in a statement of the album that featured "Maps" and "Date With the Night."

"So here it is on vinyl for the first time in 10 years plus a time capsule of photos, demos (1st ever recorded), a mini film documenting our near downfall and other fun memorabilia, from the turn of the century NYC, made with love + the usual blood, sweat + tears of Yeah Yeah Yeahs."

The 15th anniversary "Limited Edition Deluxe Box" of the album, due out October 20th and limited to 2,000 copies, features the newly remastered Fever to Tell on 180-gram vinyl alongside nine unreleased demos, eight B-sides and rarities, plus a 164-page hardbound book filled with Nick Zinner's personal photos of the band as well as Karen O's notes.

The Limited Edition will also feature an embroidered iron-on patch, collectable Sticker, a champagne cork 8GB USB stick that houses 29 audio tracks and "90+ minutes of video content including 26 minutes of unreleased, unseen behind-the-scenes footage from 2003 UK tour, live performances, 2 fan films and 4 music videos." The box set is wrapped in red fishnet stockings.

The first 500 fans to pre-order the Limited Edition reissue will also receive a bonus cassette tape with four additional exclusive and unreleased demos, including "Phone Jam," which the band shared on their Facebook:





The group also shared the previously unreleased brooding song "Shake It."

Fans who pre-order the reissue will receive an instant download of the unreleased track "Shake It."

Fever to Tell will also be reissued as a standalone 180-vinyl for the first time with "five newspaper lyric posters with exclusive photos by Nick Zinner, Spike Jonze, Lance Bangs, Julian Gross, Patrick Daughters and Cintamani Calise." The posters are also included in the Limited Edition box set.

To celebrate the Fever to Tell reissue, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a pair of concerts in addition to their previously announced gigs at Long Beach, California's Growlers 6 Festival and Austin, Texas' Sound on Sound Festival.

The concerts, Yeah Yeah Yeahs' first shows in four years, will take place October 25th at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre and November 7th at Brooklyn's Kings Theater. Tickets for the two shows begin to go on sale September 26th for at the band's official site.

Fever to Tell Reissue Track List

LP 1: Original Album Newly Remastered

"Rich"

"Date With The Night"

"Man"

"Tick"

"Black Tongue"

"Pin"

"Cold Light"

"No No No"

"Maps"

"Y Control"

"Modern Romance"

LP 2 / Side A: Previously Unreleased

"Date With The Night" (Four Track Demo)

"Black Tongue" (Four Track Demo)

"Pin" (Four Track Demo)

"Maps" (Early Four Track Demo)

"Poor Song" (Four Track Demo)

"Tick" (Four Track Demo)

"Shot Down" (Four Track Demo)

"Ooh Ooh Ooh" (Four Track Demo)

"Maps" (Four Track Demo)

LP 2 / Side B: B-sides & Rarities

"Shake It" (Previously Unreleased)

"Machine"

"Modern Things"

"Graveyard"

"Shot Down"

"Yeah! New York"

"Boogers" (Previously Unreleased)

"Countdown"

VIDEO

There Is No Modern Romance (Tour Documentary by Patrick Daughters & Stephen Berger)

26 mins of unreleased, unseen behind-the-scenes video of the band on their 2003 UK tour

Fukuoka Nagoya Osaka Tokyo (Japan Tour Behind The Scenes)

They Don’t Love Like I Love You (Interviews by Lance Bangs & Spike Jonze)

"Maps" (Official Video)

"Date With The Night" (Official Video)

"Y Control" (Official Video)

"Pin" (Official Video)

"Y-Control" (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

"Black Tongue" (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

"Maps" (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

"Rich" (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

"Miles Away" (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

"Poor Song" (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

CASSETTE (Limited to first 500 Deluxe Box Customers)

"Phone Jam"

"Art Star" (Four Track Demo)

"Bang" (Four Track Demo)

"Our Time" (Four Track Demo)