Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce First Concert in Four Years

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs will play their first full concert in four years at the Sound on Sound Festival, November 10th through 12th in Sherwood Forest outside of Austin, Texas. Tickets for Sound on Sound are on sale now. The lineup also includes Grizzly Bear, Iggy Pop, Pusha T, the Shins, Blood Orange, Vince Staples and more.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have not played a full show since wrapping their tour in support of their 2013 album, Mosquito. Singer Karen O, guitarist Nick Zinner and drummer Brian Chase did reunite last year for a handful of covers at a show celebrating the release of the documentary Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock, which Karen O's husband, Barnaby Clay, directed.

At the time, Karen O spoke with Rolling Stone about being a new mother and the band's future: "It's just waiting to see how everything works out with starting a family and seizing the moment when it strikes," she said. "I'm in the full-time job of [motherhood] at the moment."

In 2014, Karen O released her debut solo album, Crush Songs, which comprised songs she recorded around 2006 and 2007. She also contributed a new song, "I Shall Rise," to the 2015 video game, Rise of the Tomb Raider. During the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' hiatus, Zinner also put out a new album, A New Wave of Violence, with his hardcore outfit, Head Wound City.