'X-Men,' 'Jurassic Park' Actors Cast as Queen in Biopic

Queen has announced which actors will star alongside Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

X:Men: Apocalypse actor Ben Hardy, who played Angel in the 2016 superhero film, will play drummer Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody, with British actor Gwilym Lee on board to portray guitarist Brian May.

"I'm very excited to say that I'll be playing @DrBrianMay in Bohemian Rhapsody - the upcoming film about Queen! Right...I'm off to practice," Lee tweeted Monday.

Bassist John Deacon will be played by Joe Mazzello, who appeared as Tim in the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park and has since had roles in The Social Network, Justified and Undrafted. All three actors will join the Mr. Robot star in the Bryan Singer-directed film.

The Queen official site also said that the level of detail on the film will be "quite staggering" as Queen archivist Greg Brooks has joined the production. The site also provided an update on the open casting call to Queen fans to play extras in Bohemian Rhapsody.

"They were inundated with fans from across the globe looking to grab a chance of being part of the movie, so thanks for your enthusiasm," the site said. "It really did bring a smile to our faces…or was it just that there are lots of people out there with 70s and 80s haircuts looking to break into the movies? Either way, once again, Queen fans lead the way and for that, we salute you."

Filming on Bohemian Rhapsody will start "very, very soon."