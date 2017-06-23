Wyclef Jean has announced his new album Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee, which will be released on September 15th via Legacy Recordings. His first full-length album in eight years, the 12-song set coincides with the 20th anniversary of his debut album, The Carnival.

"My Carnival albums have always been about celebrating music culture from all parts of the world and Carnival III is no different,” the former Fugees member said in a statement. "It's outside the box. There’s genre-bending. There's new talent on there. Carnival III is more than just an album. It's a celebration of what I love about music: discovery, diversity and artistry for art's sake... It's about putting music together that will outlive me and live on for generations to come that is full of emotion, vibration and fun. Get ready."

Carnival III features contributions from Emeli Sandé, Lunch Money Lewis, Supah Mario and The Knocks. The latter two produced "Fela Kuti" and "What Happened to Love," respectively.

As the name implies, the Supah Mario-produced "Fela Kuti" is an ode to the influential Nigerian musician. The dance-inducing polyrhythms buoy Wyclef Jean's feel-good, party lyrics. "Lights, camera, action/ Everyone's a superstar/ Hollywood," he sings. "She came to party/ We came to party/ Everyone's a superstar."

Meanwhile, The Knocks-produced "What Happened to Love," which features Lunch Money Lewis, offers a funky groove and romantic vibes. "You never have to be alone/ I swear that you're the only one/ You know with me you've found your home," they sing. "One day girl we'll be looking back/ I'll kiss you then you'll kiss me back/ You know you'll never have to ask what happened to love."

Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee Track List

1. "Slums"

2. "Turn Me Good"

3. "Borrowed Time"

4. "Fela Kuti"

5. "Warrior"

6. "Shotta Boys"

7. "Double Dutch"

8. "What Happened to Love"

9. "Carry On"

10. "Concrete Rose"

11. "Trapicabana"

12. "Thank God for the Culture"