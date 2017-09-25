Wu-Tang Clan's U-God Preps New Memoir

Wu-Tang Clan's Lamont "U-God" Hawkins will tell his story about rising to fame with the acclaimed rap group in his memoir, RAW: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang Clan, out March 2018. The book begins from U-God's childhood through his career with the nine-member New York hip-hop crew, Pitchfork reports.

"It's time to write down not only my legacy, but the story of nine dirt-bomb street thugs who took our everyday life – scrappin' and hustlin' and tryin' to survive in the urban jungle of New York City – and turned that into something bigger than what we could possibly imagine," Hawkins said of RAW in a statement. "Something that took us out of the projects for good, which was the only thing we all wanted in the first place."

Hawkins sued his Wu-Tang Clan bandmates in 2016 for over two million dollars, alleging he was owed royalties dating back over six years, including for Martin Shkreli's purchase of the group's one-of-a-kind album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.

U-God appeared on every official Wu-Tang Clan album including their most recent, 2014's A Better Tomorrow. U-God is not currently listed as a contributor to the forthcoming RZA-produced album, Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues, out October 13th, Hip Hop DX reports.