Wiz Khalifa to Headline Halloween-Themed Festival Wynwood Fear Factory

Wiz Khalifa will headline the second-annual Wynwood Fear Factory, a Halloween-themed festival set for October 28th and 29th. DJ Snake, Porter Robinson, Steve Angello and Big Gigantic also lead the lineup for the 2017 event, which features haunted houses, scare zones, art installations and food vendors.

The EDM-rap fest, which takes place inside an "abandoned" RC Cola plant in the city's trendy Wynwood Art District, will also feature Yellow Claw, Oliver Heldens, Robin Schulz, Martin Solveig, Cedric Gervais, Drezo, The M Machine, Bad Royale and GG Magree, among others. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 8th at noon ET via the Wynwood Fear Factory site.

Wynwood Fear Factory debuted in 2016 with a line-up featuring Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Flosstradamus, Adventure Club, Borgore and Benny Benassi.

In other Wiz Khalifa news, a background singer who performed on "See You Again," the rapper's Number One 2015 hit with Charlie Puth, is auctioning off a portion of his rights to future royalties from the track. As of Thursday evening, the song's stake was priced at $34,000 after five bids.

