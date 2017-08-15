Wilco Release New Song 'All Lives, You Say?' to Benefit SPLC

Wilco have released a new song titled "All Lives, You Say?" Monday night to help raise money for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

<a href="http://wilcohq.bandcamp.com/track/all-lives-you-say">All Lives, You Say? by Wilco

Fans can download the track for $1 at Wilco's Bandcamp page, with proceeds going to the SPLC in the memory of Jeff Tweedy's father Robert L. Tweedy, who died on August 4th.

"My dad was named after a Civil War general, and he voted for Barack Obama twice. He used to say 'If you know better, you can do better.' America - we know better," Tweedy said in a statement. "We can do better."

The track, which arrives three days after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is a country-tinged, tongue-in-cheek response to the "All Lives Matter" response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"All lives, all lives, you say? / I can see you are afraid / Your skin so thin / Your heart has escaped," Tweedy sings on the track. "All lives, all lives, you say?"

"All Lives, You Say?" is Wilco's first new song since their LP Schmilco arrived in September 2016.