Wilco Announce Fall U.S. Tour

With Wilco still on the road for their summer tour, the restless Schmilco band has already scheduled a fall U.S. trek.
Jeff Tweedy and company's 13-date jaunt begins September 22nd in Lincoln, Nebraska and journeys the middle third and southern parts of the U.S. before concluding October 9th in Asheville, North Carolina.
Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public on July 21st. Check out the Wilco site for ticket information or to request a song at a specific gig.
In addition to the fall tour, Wilco has staged a series of festival gigs this summer, including their own Solid Sound Festival in June. The band will also perform at the Newport Folk Festival on July 29th. Tweedy also has a solo show scheduled for September 16th at Urbana, Illinois' Ellnora Guitar Festival.
Wilco Tour Dates
September 22 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl
September 23 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
September 24 - Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
September 26 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
September 28 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
September 29 - Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival
October 1 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
October 2 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
October 3 - Irving, TX @ Music Factory
October 5 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
October 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
October 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
October 9 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium