Wilco Announce Fall U.S. Tour

With Wilco still on the road for their summer tour, the restless Schmilco band has already scheduled a fall U.S. trek.

Related On Fillmore: How Wilco-Related Duo Learned to Let Go in Brazil Long-running tandem of Glenn Kotche and Darin Gray unpack their fresh collaborative approach, captured on new LP 'Happiness of Living'

Jeff Tweedy and company's 13-date jaunt begins September 22nd in Lincoln, Nebraska and journeys the middle third and southern parts of the U.S. before concluding October 9th in Asheville, North Carolina.

Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public on July 21st. Check out the Wilco site for ticket information or to request a song at a specific gig.

In addition to the fall tour, Wilco has staged a series of festival gigs this summer, including their own Solid Sound Festival in June. The band will also perform at the Newport Folk Festival on July 29th. Tweedy also has a solo show scheduled for September 16th at Urbana, Illinois' Ellnora Guitar Festival.

Wilco Tour Dates

September 22 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

September 23 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

September 24 - Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

September 26 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

September 28 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

September 29 - Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

October 1 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

October 2 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

October 3 - Irving, TX @ Music Factory

October 5 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

October 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

October 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

October 9 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium