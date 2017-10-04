White Stripes Revisit 2000-Era Detroit Shows for Third Man Vault Package

White Stripes will revisit three Detroit concerts from the turn of the millennium for their latest Third Man Vault Package.

Related 100 Best Albums of the 2000s 100 Best Albums of the 2000s

The White Stripes Live in Detroit: 1999-2000-2001 finds Jack and Meg White performing at three different Motor City venues – the Magic Bag, the Magic Stick and the legendary Gold Dollar – in the era spanning from their 1999 self-titled debut to their breakthrough 2001 LP White Blood Cells.

Each live album in the three-LP set will be cut on colored 180-gram vinyl at Third Man Pressing in Detroit and "housed in a custom die-cut sleeve that stylistically deconstructs the Stripes’ album released the year that corresponds to the live performance," Third Man Records wrote.

The set will also come with high quality reproduction prints of the Jack White-designed posters from each of the three shows: July 30th, 1999 at the Magic Bag, August 18th, 2000 from Magic Stick and June 7th, 2001 from Gold Dollar.

The latter show marked the duo's final performance at the Gold Dollar as well as their album release party for White Blood Cells, which was played in its entirely that show, a gig now documented as part of The White Stripes Live in Detroit: 1999-2000-2001.

Additionally, White Stripes shared a sampling of all three live LPs on Soundcloud: "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" from Detroit 1999, "Fell in Love With a Girl" from Detroit 2001 and a cover of Captain Beefheart's "Ashtray Heart," the only known live rendition by the White Stripes, from Detroit 2000.

Fans must sign up to the Third Man Vault by October 31st in order to receive Vault Package #34.

Live at the Magic Bag 7-30-1999

"Jimmy the Exploder"

"Wasting My Time"

"Astro"

"Cannon" / "John the Revelator" (traditional)

"The Big Three Killed My Baby"

"I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself"

"Love Sick" (Bob Dylan) (piano)

"Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" (piano)

"St. James Infirmary" (traditional) (piano)

"Suzy Lee"

"Stop Breaking Down" (Robert Johnson)

"Lafayette Blues"

"The Same Boy You've Always Known"

"You've Got Her In Your Pocket" (piano)

"Broken Bricks"



Live at the Magic Stick 8-18-2000

"You're Pretty Good Looking (for a Girl)"

"When I Hear My Name"

"Jolene" (Dolly Parton)

"Cannon"/"John the Revelator" (traditional)

"Apple Blossom"

"Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground"

"Death Letter" (Son House)

"Little Bird

"Jimmy the Exploder"

"I'm Bound to Pack It Up"

"Broken Bricks"

"Hello Operator"

"Astro" / "Jack the Ripper" (Screaming Lord Sutch)

"Ashtray Heart" (Captain Beefheart)

"Do"

"Let's Shake Hands"



Live at the Gold Dollar 6-7-2001



