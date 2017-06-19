White Stripes Demos Set for 'Icky Thump' 10th Anniversary Reissue

Jack White's Third Man Records will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the White Stripes' Icky Thump with a vinyl-only reissue complete with unreleased demos, B-sides and other ephemera from the 2007 LP, the duo's final album together.

Released as part of Third Man's Vault Packages, the album itself will be pressed onto color vinyl for the first time along with an alternate jacket and new sticker art. The reissue, remastered from the original one-inch analog tapes, will be the first Vault title manufactured from White's new Third Man Pressing factory in Detroit.

Two more LPs accompany Icky Thump X: The first is a collection of the non-album B-sides from the era, including a live cover of Hank Williams' "Tennessee Border," alternate versions of two Icky Thump tracks and five tracks the White Stripes recorded at a Beck-produced session.

The other record houses The Red Demos, featuring early "workshop" versions of 10 of Icky Thump's songs that the band laid down prior to recording the album. The Red Demos also boasts the unreleased instrumental "Monkeys Have It Easy":

The Vault package also comes with a photobook featuring unseen Polaroids from the era, as well as an 8x10" mystery print, a "'Rag and Bone' enamel pin set" and more.

Fans must subscribe to the Third Man Vault by July 31st to receive the Icky Thump X package.

Icky Thump X Track List

1. "Icky Thump"

2. "You Don’t Know What Love is (You Just Do as You’re Told)"

3. "300 M.P.H. Torrential Outpour Blues"

4. "Conquest"

5. "Bone Broke"

6. "Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn"

7. "St. Andrew (This Battle is in the Air)"

8. "Little Cream Soda"

9. "Rag and Bone"

10. "I’m Slowly Turning Into You"

11. "A Martyr for My Love for You"

12. "Catch Hell Blues"

13. "Effect and Cause"

Icky Thump B-Sides LP:

1. "Tennessee Border" (originally by Hank Williams)

2. "Baby Brother" (originally by Bill Carter and the Rovin Gamblers)

3. "You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) (frat rock version)"

4. "A Martyr For My Love For You (acoustic version)"

5. "It's My Fault For Being Famous"

6. "Cash Grab Complications On The Matter"

7. "Honey, We Can’t Afford To Look This Cheap"

8. "Conquest (acoustic mariachi version)"

9. "Conquista (Spanish language version)"

The Red Demos:

1. "You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)"

2. "A Martyr For My Love For You"

3. "Rag and Bone"

4. "Catch Hell Blues"

5. "Little Cream Soda"

6. "Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn"

7. "Monkeys Have It Easy"

8. "Bone Broke"

9. "Icky Thump"

10. "Conquest"

11. "300 MPH Torrential Outpour Blues"