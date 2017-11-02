Weezer, Pixies Plot Joint Summer Tour

Weezer and Pixies will co-headline a 29-date tour in the summer of 2018. The two rock groups kick things off in Tampa on June 23rd, play numerous dates on the East Coast and around the mid-Atlantic in July, and finish up on August 12th in Phoenix.
Weezer's Pixies' fandom was immediately obvious on their 1994 debut album, Weezer. According to Pixies' lead singer Black Francis, the admiration is mutual. "We're all big Weezer fans, so we're really looking forward to this summer," he said in a statement. "We have a lot of respect for Weezer; they're not afraid to take risks with their music."
Both bands have relatively new music to promote. Weezer just released Pacific Daydream, and new single "Happy Hour" was one of the most added songs at alternative radio stations last week. The Pixies released Head Carrier, their first LP with Paz Lenchantin on bass, in September of 2016.
Tickets will be available on Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m. local time.
Weezer and the Pixies Tour Dates
June 23 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 26 - New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
June 27 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
June 29 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 30 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
July 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 7 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 8 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 10 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 13 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 15 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
July 17 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 18 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 20 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 21 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 22 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 24 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 25 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 31 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
August 1 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 4 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 11 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion