Weezer, Pixies Plot Joint Summer Tour

Weezer and Pixies will co-headline a 29-date tour in the summer of 2018. The two rock groups kick things off in Tampa on June 23rd, play numerous dates on the East Coast and around the mid-Atlantic in July, and finish up on August 12th in Phoenix.

Weezer's Pixies' fandom was immediately obvious on their 1994 debut album, Weezer. According to Pixies' lead singer Black Francis, the admiration is mutual. "We're all big Weezer fans, so we're really looking forward to this summer," he said in a statement. "We have a lot of respect for Weezer; they're not afraid to take risks with their music."

Both bands have relatively new music to promote. Weezer just released Pacific Daydream, and new single "Happy Hour" was one of the most added songs at alternative radio stations last week. The Pixies released Head Carrier, their first LP with Paz Lenchantin on bass, in September of 2016.

Tickets will be available on Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m. local time.

Weezer and the Pixies Tour Dates

June 23 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26 - New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

June 27 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

June 29 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 30 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

July 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 7 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 8 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 10 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 13 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 15 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

July 17 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 18 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 20 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 21 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 22 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 24 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 25 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 31 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 1 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 4 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 11 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion