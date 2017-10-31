See Weezer Perform Boozy Escape Fantasy 'Happy Hour' on 'Colbert'

Weezer paid tribute to pristine pop production values and boozy escapism with a performance of "Happy Hour" on The Late Show on Monday.

On The Late Show, Weezer carefully reproduced the intricate details that make "Happy Hour" one of the handsomest songs on the band's just-released Pacific Daydream album. Cuomo played cheerful piano under the melancholy hook, and two of his bandmates joined him for charming, yet morose harmonies.

"Boss calls and she's crushin' me with a 20-ton weight, just like in Monty Python," Cuomo sang. He finds solace in the nearest watering hole: "I need a happy hour on sad days."

Pacific Daydream is Weezer's eleventh LP overall, and their second album in less than two years. The band worked with producer Butch Walker to polish the album's bubbly, layered tracks. "There's always a part of me that just loves super-joyous pop music," Cuomo told Rolling Stone. "I just get so excited when 'Call Me Maybe' comes on."