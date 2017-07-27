Watch Weezer Channel Guns N' Roses in 'Feels Like Summer' Video

Weezer cosplay as Guns N' Roses and pay homage to the "Paradise City" video in the new clip for their latest single, "Feels Like Summer."

The video finds singer Rivers Cuomo dressed in his best Axl Rose duds, complete with an acid-washed denim jacket and a long wig of red hair tied up with a fat bandanna. Meanwhile, guitarist Brian Bell sports the requisite Slash top hat and Scott Shriner dons Duff McKagan-like aviator sunglasses (though declines to mimic the bassist's flowing blonde locks). As for drummer Pat Wilson – he remains, simply, drummer Pat Wilson.

Along with the costumes, the "Feels Like Summer" clip mimics the "Paradise City" aesthetic with a mix of grainy onstage and backstage footage. But while the original video hints at plenty of hair metal-era excess, the craziest thing Cuomo gets into is an inflatable kiddy pool.

Weezer released "Feels Like Summer" in March. The song will appear on the group's upcoming 11th album, expected to arrive later this year. The band has spent much of the summer on tour and they'll kick off another North American trek September 2nd with a set at Bumbershoot in Seattle.