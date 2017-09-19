Watch Zedd, Liam Payne Dance in Carefree New 'Get Low' Video

Zedd and Liam Payne parade their hit single, "Get Low," through the streets of London in the song's carefree new video.

The Andrew Donoho-directed clip finds the pair surprising crowds throughout the city, with the producer playing a keyboard wrapped around his neck while the former One Direction singer belts into a microphone spilling out of his backpack. Zedd and Payne enlist a cadre of back-up dancers to bust a few moves as they meander around London, though the duo also rope the massive crowds around them into giant, impromptu dance parties.

Zedd and Payne released "Get Low" earlier this summer. The track marks Payne's second solo single, following his collaboration with Quavo, "Strip That Down." As for Zedd, the track follows his smash with Alessia Cara, "Stay."

Zedd will embark on a North American tour this fall, starting September 29th at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center in Vancouver.