Watch Young Thug, Carnage's Blood-Soaked 'Homie' Video

Young Thug and Carnage announced a joint EP titled Young Martha with a bloody, Shining-inspired video for their new single, "Homie." Meek Mill is featured on the incinerating new song as well.

The video begins with twin girls in matching dresses, holding hands while playing piano. The show then reveals that the young girls are on the ceiling, while Young Thug is sitting across a table from a gluttonous man yelling at the staff and presumably the rapper. The staff sharpens their knives before eventually descending upon the man to murder him, leaving him hanging from the chandelier as blood surrounds the lighting structure.

Young Martha will be released on September 22nd. Young Thug released the solo project Beautiful Thugger Girls — a follow-up to 2016's acclaimed Jeffery — earlier this year, and the trap/EDM DJ and producer's last project was 2015's Papi Gordo. The rapper has made several guest appearances on singles this year, including "Bankroll" by Diplo, Justin Bieber and Rich the Kid as well as Calvin Harris' "Heatstroke" featuring Ariana Grande and Pharrell Williams.