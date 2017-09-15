Watch Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj Perform Searing 'Rake It Up' on 'Fallon'

Yo Gotti recruited Nicki Minaj to perform his stripper anthem "Rake It Up" on Thursday's Tonight Show. The rappers and their energetic hype-man/DJ traded verses while a quartet of dancers gyrated behind them.

Minaj strutted onstage halfway through the song in a cash-emblazoned bodysuit. The duo exchanged rhymes over Mike Will Made-It's thumping synth-bass and splashy hi-hats, as Minaj stole the spotlight with her boastful verse.

"Rake It Up" recently became Gotti's highest-charting single at Number 10. It appears on the rapper's mixtape with Mike Will Made-It, the June-issued Gotti Made-It.

Gotti's last official studio LP, 2016's The Art of Hustle, cracked Rolling Stone's run-down of the year's 40 Best Rap Albums. His next album, which follows the December mixtape White Friday (CM9), is tentatively due out this fall.

In 2017, Minaj released four standalone singles: "Regret in Your Tears" and collaborations with Gucci Mane ("Make Love"), Lil Wayne ("Changed It") and Drake and Lil Wayne ("No Frauds"). Her most recent LP is 2014's The Pinkprint.