Watch Wyclef Jean's Sultry New Video for 'Turn Me Good'

Wyclef Jean unveiled an alluring new video for "Turn Me Good," a track off his latest album, The Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee.



The Jose Javy Ferrer-directed clip finds Wyclef cutting up a smokey red-lit club in a sharp tuxedo, crooning the sultry tune while a cadre of back-up dancers surround him. While Wyclef sings "Turn Me Good," his partner waits for him in a limo outside, watching their previous encounters on her phone until the singer finally rushes off the stage to meet her.

Wyclef released The Carnival III in September, though the musician is already prepping a deluxe edition of the album, set to arrive November 3rd. The set will include the full LP, a new song, "California," and several remixes of album tracks that boast new guest verses from N.O.R.E., CRO, Boi D, Jazzy Amra and more.