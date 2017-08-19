See Wyclef Jean Reunite 'Carnival Band' in 'What Happened to Love' Video

Wyclef Jean reunites with his fictitious "Carnival Band" in his new video for "What Happened to Love."

The video opens with Wyclef's former manager insisting that the Haitian rapper "put the band back together." "Not the Fugees, not yet. The Fugees will come," the manager promises. "I'm talking about the Carnival Band."

From there, Wyclef Jean reaches out to his ex-band mates: Boom Bap Clef, Uber-driving Carnival Clef and Permy Clef, each of whom has a distinct resemblance to Wyclef himself.

After reuniting the Carnival Band, the group performs "What Happened to Love" at a luxurious beach party.

"What Happened to Love" is the first single from Wyclef Jean's upcoming Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee, due out September 15th. The former Fugees singer also previously shared the album cut "Fela Kuti."



"My Carnival albums have always been about celebrating music culture from all parts of the world and Carnival III is no different," Wyclef previously said of his new album in a statement.

"It's outside the box. There’s genre-bending. There’s new talent on there. Carnival III is more than just an album. It’s a celebration of what I love about music: discovery, diversity and artistry for art’s sake... It's about putting music together that will outlive me and live on for generations to come that is full of emotion, vibration and fun. Get ready."