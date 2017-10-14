Watch Wu-Tang Clan, the Roots Play 'My Only One' on 'Fallon'

Members of the Wu-Tang Clan dropped by The Tonight Show Friday to perform their Saga Continues track "My Only One" with help from the Roots.

The performance didn't boast full attendance by Wu-Tang as only Ghostface Killah, RZA and Cappadonna appeared on the late-night show. DJ Mathematics and guest vocalist Steven Latorre, along with the Roots who backed the hip-hop collective, joined them.

Cryptocurrency kingpin Ghostface Killah's involvement comes as somewhat as a surprise as the rapper – like many of the Wu-Tang Clan members – had previously done no social media promotion for The Saga Continues, an LP "crafted by" DJ Mathematics that features contributions but no input from the Wu-Tang rappers; Raekwon and GZA each appear on only one of the album's 18 songs, while U-God is absent entirely.

On digital music services, the group is listed as simply "Wu-Tang" as opposed to "Wu-Tang Clan," suggesting that The Saga Continues, which arrived Friday, is more of a Wu-Tang-associated project than a proper follow-up to their 2014 LP A Better Tomorrow.

"For years, Math has had the idea of putting together a body of music using modern and legendary equipment such as ASR10 with vocal performances by Wu-Tang Clan members and other prominent MCs," RZA said of The Saga Continues in a statement. "With The Saga Continues he's created a masterpiece. We at 36 Chambers ALC are honored to work with Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan to put out a great piece of art."