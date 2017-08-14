Watch Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign Host Ill-Fated Pool Party in New Video

Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign's decadent pool party turns into a potential crime scene in the duo's "Something New" video. Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, O.T. Genasis, Juicy J, Lil Dicky, G-Eazy, Chuck Liddell and Todd Gurley all make cameos in the clip.

Director Bryan Barber opens with a stereotypical rap video scenario, as famous people party at a mansion filled with alcohol, weed and bikinis. But Barber subverts the expected rap video clichés when the female guests start stealing valuables: One woman snatches a cell phone from Foxx's back jean pocket; others raid a bedroom dresser for stacks of cash. At the clip's climax, the women send Khalifa a Snapchat reading,"Thanks Wiz, you just got licked."

The smooth R&B-rap track highlights Khalifa's upcoming LP, Rolling Papers 2, expected later this year via Atlantic Records. In March, the rapper conducted a Twitter poll asking fans whether the release should be a double-album; 82 percent responded, "Yes, I'd smoke to that."

In October, Khalifa will headline the second-annual Wynwood Fear Factory, a Halloween-themed Miami festival, alongside DJ Snake, Porter Robinson, Steve Angello and Big Gigantic.