Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson reunited on the latter's "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" for the 2016 tribute concert, The Life and Songs of Kris Kristofferson: All Star Concert Celebration. The show will be released as a concert album and film October 27th. CMT will air the full show that same night at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Related Kris Kristofferson: An Outlaw at 80 Kris Kristofferson has faced memory loss and the death of old friends, and has also found peace – just don’t try to tell him what to do.

In a new clip from the The Life and Songs, Nelson and Kristofferson trade verses during the cynical hangover hymn, "Sunday Mornin'" ("And the beer I had for breakfast wasn't bad/ So I had one more for dessert"). While Kristofferson picks a steady rhythm guitar, Nelson cuts in with the occasional lead riff, which wobbles like a seasoned drunk over the backing band's blithe arrangement.

Ray Stevens first recorded "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" in 1969 while in 1970 Kristofferson put it on his own solo LP, Kristofferson. That same year, Johnny Cash released the most successful version of the song, which reached Number One on the country charts. In 2011, Nelson recorded the tune for his LP, Remember Me, Vol. 1.

The Life and Songs of Kris Kristofferson concert was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville March 2016. The concert also featured appearances from Emmylou Harris, Martina McBride, Alison Krauss, Lady Antebellum, Eric Church, Rosanne Cash, Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and more.

