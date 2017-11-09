Watch Will Smith as LAPD Cop in Bastille's New Post-Apocalyptic Video

Bastille released the video for "World Gone Mad," the lead single from the Netflix movie soundtrack for Bright. The video uses the post-apocalyptic backdrop of the action-thriller about two police officers (Will Smith, Joel Edgerton) in a dystopian version of Los Angeles.

In the video, Bastille singer Dan Smith emerges from a car wreck and trudges through the chaotic streets of an alternate reality version of downtown Los Angeles. Police and terrified civilians run amok as explosions and fires envelop the city. "You don't want to fuck with us," Smith sings; his falsetto casting the video in an ominous, doomed light.

"I'm a massive film geek so getting to work on a film soundtrack has been so much fun," the singer said in a statement. While "World Gone Mad" was inspired by Bright, directed by David Ayer, Smith felt the themes reflect some current events. "It feels pretty timely," he said. "We hope that [the song] resonates beyond the film."

In a behind-the-scenes video for Rolling Stone, Smith said he wanted the lyrics of "World Gone Mad" to begin with a somber acknowledgement of the fictional world in disarray. Smith also felt the tone of the song and video mirror the divisions, violence and sense of helplessness that he feels in the real world. "Things socially, politically can feel increasingly bizarre on so many levels," he said. "It speaks to this fictional world as much as it does to real life."



In addition to Bastille, the Bright soundtrack features numerous inventive and high-profile collaborations, including Ty Dolla $ign, Future and Kiiara on "Darkside," DRAM and Neil Young ("Campfire") and A$AP Rocky and Tom Morello ("FTW"). Bright arrives on Netflix on December 22nd and the soundtrack, Bright: The Album, comes out December 13th.

Bright: The Album Track Listing



1. Logic & Rag'n'Bone Man "Broken People"

2. Bastille "World Gone Mad"

3. Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha "Home"

4. Camila Cabello & Grey "Crown"

5. Ty Dolla $ign & Future (feat. Kiiara) "Darkside"

6. Migos & Marshmello "Danger"

7. Meek Mill, YG & Snoop Dogg "That’s My N****"

8. Steve Aoki & Lil Uzi Vert “Smoke My Dope”

9. A$AP Rocky & Tom Morello "FTW (F**k The World)"

10. Portugal. The Man "Cheer Up"

11. alt-J "Hares On The Mountain"

12. DRAM & Neil Young "Campfire"

13. Sam Hunt "This Land Is Your Land"