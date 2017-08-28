Watch Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut New Song 'Get Lit' Onstage

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff debuted a new song Sunday at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool, England. "Get Lit," the duo's first collaboration since 1998's "Lovely Daze," is an EDM rave-up filled with massive bass drops and synths.

"Let me see those lights," Smith told the audience at Tower Headland Arena, introducing the track. "We gon' brighten up the darkness in this world." As NME reports, the actor-rapper explained that he wrote "Get Lit" in response to recent "chaos and confusion" across the world. "I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y'all to let your light shine," he added.

In October 2015, Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff teased plans for a full-blown musical comeback, including a full-scale summer 2016 tour that never materialized. Smith also told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that he has over 30 newly recorded songs – "six or seven that I really, really like, that I'm trying to get the ideas to come out right" – in the works. "I'm shaking the rust off, knocking the dust off," he said.

That same month, he contributed a verse to a remix of Colombian dance group Bomba Estéreo's "Fiesta," marking his first new material since his 2005 LP, Lost and Found.



"Will's been recording," Jeff told Rolling Stone that month. "We had a really good conversation because he wants to get back in recording. One of the things that we talk about is going from all of these stupid, giant, million-dollar studios to now having the ability to record something in a hotel room. We laugh about the amount of material we would have put out if we had had those resources [in the Eighties and Nineties]. I want to just start recording to get him back into this space that there are no rules anymore! Every time we do an impromptu show, he's like, "Man, we can go out and we should go out." And I'm like, "I'm already out. I'm waiting for you!"

