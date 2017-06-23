Watch Vince Staples Wander Desert in 'Rain Come Down' Video

Vince Staples has dropped his new video for "Rain Come Down," a Ty Dolla $ign collaboration off the rapper's just-released new LP The Big Fish Theory. "Rain Come Down" also marks Sprite's "first-ever music video," as the rapper is a spokesperson for the soft drink company.



Related Vince Staples on Rap's Activist Legacy, Revamping His Live Show MC on seeing the world, insulting the Commander-in-Chief and how he fits into hip-hop's rich history of social critique

In the video, a dazed and shipwrecked Staples sits alone in a desert, spinning an empty green Sprite bottle in the sand. After wandering the desert, the rapper somehow finds himself at a diner where similarly despondent customers sit alone as a great rainstorm rages outside the restaurant's windows.

The Big Fish Theory, Staples' follow-up to his acclaimed 2015 debut Summertime '06, also features appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Juicy J, A$AP Rocky and Damon Albarn, who recruited Staples to join Gorillaz as opening act on the animated band's upcoming tour.

In addition to the "Rain Come Down" video, Staples also starred as a carnival barker in a new Sprite ad: