Watch Vic Mensa's Reckless 'Rollin' Like a Stoner' Video

Vic Mensa goes on a trip into his own psyche in the new video for "Rollin' Like a Stoner." The single is from his debut LP, The Autobiography.

As the title suggests, Mensa's self-directed video sees him dangerously driving around hazy streets on a motorcycle and in a car, unfazed by the repercussions of his actions. Later, Mensa stares at his own devil-horned reflection before falling into a flashback involving his mother tucking him into bed.

"The 'Rollin' Like A Stoner video is about reckless abandon & escapism," Mensa said of the video in a statement to Merry Jane. "The whole thing was filmed on a stage, as a comment on life as an entertainer. I was watching films like Bye Bye Life and Birdman, and 1920s westerns."

Mensa previously talked to Rolling Stone about The Autobiography and its introductory EP The Manuscript, both of which showcased "Rollin' Like a Stoner."



"It's a journey it takes you on as a listener, it's a story," Mensa said. "A very detailed story that's all very interconnected."