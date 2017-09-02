Watch Van Morrison's Soaring Live Rendition of Sam Cooke Classic

Van Morrison delivers a riveting rendition of the Sam Cooke classic "Bring It on Home to Me" in a live video for the cover, which features on the singer's new album Roll With the Punches.



The video was filmed this past July at London's Porchester Hall, the same concert that previously yielded Morrison's "Transformation" live video. As Morrison notes at the onset, the Roll With the Punches rendition of "Bring It on Home to Me" features a guitar solo by Jeff Beck, one of the album's many special guests.



Morrison recorded five originals and 10 covers for Roll With the Punches, due out September 22nd, with "Bring It on Home to Me" joining tracks popularized by Bo Diddley, Lightnin' Hopkins, Allman Brothers and more.

"The songs on Roll With the Punches – whether I've written them or not – they're performance oriented," Morrison previously said of his new LP. "Each song is like a story and I'm performing that story. That's been forgotten over years because people over-analyze things. I was a performer before I started writing songs, and I've always felt like that's what I do."

Roll With the Punches is available to preorder now.