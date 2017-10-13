Watch Usher, Luke Evans Riff on Marvin Gaye, Al Green Songs on 'Corden'

Usher, Luke Evans and James Corden settled the final score of vocal sexiness on Thursday's Late Late Show, crooning pop and soul classics in a three-way showdown.

Related Poll: The Greatest R&B and Soul Singers Watch clips by artists who made the list, including Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin

"I feel like there aren't male vocalists out there doing sensual, soulful vocals anymore," Corden lamented to start the segment, declaring himself "the sexiest male vocalist alive." Usher rushed onstage to interrupt those boasts, challenging the late-night host to a sensual vocals riff-off.

Corden opened with a portion of K-Ci & JoJo's 1998 piano ballad "All My Life," extending the climax with a lengthy vocal run. Usher's response? "Wow, somebody get this guy a Tic-Tac." The Hard II Love singer fired back with a breezy segment of Marvin Gaye's 1971 anthem "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)," showing off his effortless falsetto.

Then Evans emerged from backstage, armed with Foreigner's 1984 power ballad "I Want to Know What Love Is," to showcase his smooth vibrato and expressive upper register.

A depressed Corden, realizing the power of his competition, dropped out of the battle. ("I shouldn't have started this," he mock-cried. "I'm not a sexy singer, and I'm fine with that.") But Evans coaxed the host back onstage for a climatic trio version of Al Green's 1972 hit "Let's Stay Together."