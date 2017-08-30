Watch U2's Live Music Video for New Song 'The Blackout'

U2 unveiled "The Blackout," a dynamic new track from their upcoming album Songs of Experience on the band's Facebook page. The album follows 2014's Grammy-nominated album, Songs of Innocence.

"The Blackout" video was covertly filmed during the European leg of the Joshua Tree 2017 tour, U2gigs reports, at Amsterdam's Westerunie venue in late July. The allegorical lyrics about the destruction of the Earth and renewal appear to have political undertones, as Bono sings: "Dinosaur wonders why it still walks the Earth, yeah/ The meteor promises it's not gonna hurt" ... "When the lights go out/ In the darkness where we learn to see."

"The Blackout" is the first offering from Songs of Experience, which the band will detail in full on September 6th, the day that the official first single "You're the Best Thing About Me" arrives. U2 previously teased the impending arrival of "The Blackout" with cryptic mail the band sent to fans.

U2 also debuted new song "The Little Things That Give You Away," another track expected to feature on Songs of Experience, during their recent tour.

Bono recently told Rolling Stone of the difference between the band's last two LPs, "the theme of Innocence and Experience has a line from a song called 'Rejoice' which is 'I can't change the world, but I can change the world in me.' I wrote that at 22. That's the spirit of Innocence. But the spirit of Experience is actually I can change the world, I can't change the world in me."



The singer added in May that they were in the process of cutting down the album's tracklist from 15 songs to 12 and promised "we have some proper, proper fuck-off songs. 'Little Things That Give You Away' is one of them."