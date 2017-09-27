Watch U2 Sightsee Around NYC in 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video

Earlier this month, paparazzi caught U2 gallivanting around New York City, hitting up tourist destinations like Ray's Pizza and riding atop a double-decker bus. The excursions weren't just sightseeing adventures for U2: The band was filming the music video for "You're the Best Thing About Me," the first single off their upcoming Songs of Experience.



The Jonas Åkerlund-directed video serves as an ode to the Big Apple, with footage divided between everyday life in the city as well as Bono and company greeting fans and taking in the sights. The visual culminates with U2 performing the track with the city skyline in the background.

As the band noted, U2's love affair with New York City first began in December 1980, when they played their first U.S. gig at a New York club.

While "You're the Best Thing About Me" is a love letter to Bono's wife Ali, the video serves as "a visual tapestry of tribute to New York and a serenade to the city’s iconic symbols of American compassion and liberty," the band said.

"You're the Best Thing About Me," filmed when the band was in town for The Tonight Show, follows U2's live performance clip for "The Blackout." Both songs are on Songs of Experience, out on December 1st.