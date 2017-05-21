U2, Ryan Adams, Metallica Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell at Concerts

U2, Ryan Adams and Metallica are among the latest artists to pay tribute to Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell during their respective concerts this weekend.

At U2's latest Joshua Tree 2017 Tour stop in Pasadena, California, Bono dedicated the 1987 album's "Running to Stand Still" to Cornell, who he called "a lion," as well as the late singer's wife and children, "beautiful sweet souls."

One of Cornell's most popular acoustic covers was a mashed-up rendition of U2's "One" that incorporated lyrics from Metallica's "One."

Before U2 took the stage Saturday night, the Rose Bowl's speakers played Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" for the audience. At Ryan Adams' concert in Auckland, New Zealand, the singer-songwriter also tackled that Superunknown classic onstage:

Aerosmith, who performed Friday night in Batumi in the country of Georgia, also remembered Cornell with a brief tribute prior to the band's encore, with Steven Tyler dedicating "Dream On" to the Soundgarden singer.



Metallica mentioned Cornell prior to "The Unforgiven" at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium Friday night. Bassist Robert Trujillo also snuck in "Black Hole Sun" nods into his solo:



In the days following Cornell's death, tributes for the beloved grunge icon have poured in from Red Hot Chili Peppers and country artists to former bandmates and the Rock on the Range Festival, where Soundgarden was scheduled to headline Friday night. Living Colour also delivered a powerful rendition of Soundgarden's "Blow Up the Outside World" at a Perth concert.