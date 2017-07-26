U2 closed their Paris concert on Tuesday by bringing out Patti Smith for a moving performance of "Mothers of the Disappeared." Bono and Smith trade lead vocals, with the latter interpolating lyrics from her 1988 single, "People Have the Power."

"I was dreaming in my dreaming/ of an aspect bright and fair," Smith recited over the Edge's skyrocketing guitar tone and Bono's yelp. "And my sleeping it was broken/ But my dream it lingered near." The singers embraced onstage after finishing the set.

The Paris show was U2's latest stop on their tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their multi-platinum 1987 LP, The Joshua Tree. The band will launch another North American leg September 3rd in Detroit.



Paris has become a special destination for U2. In December 2015, Smith joined the band onstage to perform portions of "People Have the Power" during their show in the French capital, which was rescheduled following the terror attack that killed over 120 people. Smith also performed "People Have the Power" with U2 two months earlier in London.