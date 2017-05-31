Watch Tyler, the Creator's All-Star 'Cherry Bomb' Documentary

Over two years after the release of Tyler, the Creator's Cherry Bomb, the rapper released a 45-minute making-of documentary about his 2015 album.

"I'm about to show y’all what really went down when I was recording the album Cherry Bomb," the rapper/filmmaker proclaims in the opening minutes. Cherry Bomb: The Documentary also features cameos by many of the artists that appear on the album: Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Charlie Wilson, A$AP Rocky and Schoolboy Q, plus Odd Future cohorts like Frank Ocean and Syd.

The video especially focuses on the recording of Cherry Bomb's "Run," with Tyler shown painstakingly perfecting the track in his home studio alongside Toro y Moi's Chaz Bundick. The studio session behind Tyler's Pharrell collaboration "Keep Da O's" is also spotlighted.

Cherry Bomb: The Documentary previously premiered in a one-off theater screening before it was released as a limited edition DVD, Rap-Up reports.