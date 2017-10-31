Watch Ty Dolla $ign's Smoldering 'So Am I' on 'Kimmel'

Ty Dolla $ign delivered a smoldering performance of his new song, "So Am I" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday. The track appears on the R&B singer's new album, Beach House 3.
The studio version of "So Am I" features Damian Marley and production from Skrillex and Sasha Sirota. Onstage, Ty Dolla $ign crooned the seductive cut over a deep groove cut with skittering reggae guitar. The slow-burn verses of "So Am I" culminated with a Skrillex drop during which Ty Dolla $ign bounced around, singing, "Said you wasn't coming over, but you happy that you came, yeah/ Said you wasn't gonna drink, but you happy that you did, yeah."
Ty Dolla $ign also brought out Compton rapper YG for a rendition of their Beach House 3 collaboration, "Ex." The pair breezed easily over the track's throwback new jack swing beat before a cadre of dancers in Nineties-style outfits.
Beach House 3 marks Ty Dolla $ign's second studio album and follows his 2015 debut, Free TC, as well as his 2016 mixtape, Campaign.